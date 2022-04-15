Remain Steadfast In Prayers, Sacrifice – Gombe Governor Tells Christians

The Governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has urged Christians to remain committed in their prayers and continue to sacrifice for the good of the state.

Governor Inuwa urged Nigerians to pray for the peace and stability of the nation in his Easter message to Christians on Friday.

He said: “Easter symbolises love, sacrifice, service to God and country as well as the triumph of good over evil. We should always reflect on the lessons and significance of the season and demonstrate the same in our lives.

“On this occasion of Easter feast, I want to enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Gombe State and the world over to continue to demonstrate love, promote peace and show good neighbourliness.

“I also want to urge you to remain steadfast in prayers and continue to sacrifice for the good and advancement of our dear State.

He, equally, urged all Christians “to continue to pray fervently against the socio-economic and security challenges in the country.

“We are indeed in a trying moment but I am optimistic that with collective commitment, sacrifice, and by turning to God through prayers we shall overcome all the trials and emerge stronger,” Governor Inuwa stated.

While felicitating the Christian faithful on a peaceful and joyous Easter celebration, the Governor reminded Christian leaders “to use the occasion to preach peace, tolerance and good neighbourliness amongst the diverse people.”