2023: I Promise You A Banditry-Free Nigeria, Tinubu Woos Youths In Lagos

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday promised that he will deliver a banditry-free, prosperous Nigeria if elected President.

He made the pledge while speaking to a crowd of party youths at the Mobalaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos.

“A united Nigeria is our dream,” Mr Tinubu said. “A free Nigeria is our commitment. A violent-free Nigeria, a banditry-free Nigeria. A very successful Nigeria. We promise you, we will hand it over to you. You are our tomorrow.”

He said he was running to represent the youth and argued that only through unity could Nigeria achieve its potentials.

“I want to be President for you,” he said. “Drive me there. Commit yourself. Enough of excuses, enough of bitterness, enough of disunity. All we have to do is to be a United Nigeria of Africa.”

Determined youths

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who stood beside Tinubu at Saturday’s rally, said youths in the South-West region have shown determination in campaigning a Tinubu presidency.

He made the remark in a series of tweets posted after the event.

“I joined young people from the SW States at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan in their support for the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“In company of Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and other leaders of our great party in Lagos and other SW states, we saw the determination and energy of our young people to work for the success of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s aspiration that is only motivated by a higher purpose of service to the people of this great country.

“Our Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is buoyed by the support he has so far received by the youths and he’s determined to take the mantle of leadership of Nigeria by the grace of God and the will of the people for a better, prosperous and united Nigeria.”