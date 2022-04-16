2023: PDP Adjusts Timetable, Extends Sales of Nomination Forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said it has adjusted its timetable and schedule of activities to extend the closing dates for the purchase and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections.

This is to enable the Party to make up for the two days public holidays as announced by the Federal Government, a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said.

Under the new Timetable, the last day for the purchase of all Forms has been extended to April 19 while the last day for the submission of already completed Forms has also been extended to April 20.

Consequently, the following new dates have been fixed for the screening of aspirants for various positions:

State House of Assembly: Friday, April 22, 2022,

National Assembly: Monday, April 25, 2022

Governorship: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Presidential: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Screening Appeals are scheduled as follows:

State House of Assembly: Monday, April 25, 2022,

National Assembly: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Governorship: Friday, April 29, 2022

Presidential: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

All other dates as earlier published remain unchanged, the party said.

It added that all duly completed State Assembly Forms are to be submitted at the various States Secretariat of the Party.