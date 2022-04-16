Advertisement

Bauchi Speaker Defects To PDP

Hajara Aliyu  
Updated April 16, 2022
Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon Abubakar Suleiman has dumped the APC for the PDP.

He declared that he is now a member of the PDP during the Ramadan breaking of fast hosted by the Governor with stakeholders from four local government areas of Ningi, Toro, Warji and Dass.

The Speaker was elected under controversial circumstances.

Recall the leadership crisis that engulfed the Bauchi State House of Assembly in 2019 after 11 members out of 31 lawmakers elected Hon Suleiman as Speaker and this led to the emergence of a factional Speaker.

The House from the onset was dominated by the APC with 21 members, 8 members from the PDP and one member from the NNPP.

With the Speaker’s defection, there are now 16 members in the APC and 15 in the PDP.



