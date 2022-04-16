Crude Oil Theft: Navy Makes Arrests, Seizes $700,000 Worth Of Illegal Products

The Navy on Saturday said it has made several arrests and seized more than $700,000 worth of illegally refined products in the nation’s oil producing areas as part of its Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO (OPDDB).

OPDDB was launched on April 1 in response to a national outcry over massive looting of the nation’s oil resources.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, in March, said the country had lost about $3.27 billion worth of oil to vandalism and theft in the past 14 months.

READ ALSO: Procedures Govt Should Follow To Remove Petrol Subsidy – Moghalu

In a statement signed by spokesperson, Comodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, the Navy said it was committed to enforcing a zero-tolerance for crude-oil theft and illegal bunkering in the oil-producing areas.

Read the Navy’s statement below: