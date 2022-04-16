Imo Should Not Be A Killing Field, Uzodimma Seeks End To Violence

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has called on the people of the state, especially aggrieved residents to shun violence and embrace peace.

He pleaded that it was about time they turned a new leaf to prevent the state from slipping into a killing field where the blood of innocent residents flow freely.

The governor made the plea in his Easter message to the people in which he re-echoed his call on sponsors and perpetrators of violence to sheath their swords and give a chance for reconciliation.

He also apologised to those who feel offended by any of the policies or actions of the state government under his leadership.

In the spirit of the Easter season, Governor Uzodimma urged such persons to go through the proper legal channels to lodge their grievances.

He gave an assurance that the government would look into them and ensure all efforts to resolve them to ensure peace returns to the state.

According to the governor, it is important for the people to embrace peace for the sake of their children and their unborn children even as violence is alien to their culture.

He wished the people a happy Easter celebration and urged them not to relent in their prayers for peace in Imo and other states across the country.

Read the full text of Governor Uzodinma’s message below: