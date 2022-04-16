What We Will Do To Win Elections In Taraba – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba says the party has repositioned itself to win the elections in the state come 2023.

It also warned that it would not allow defectors who lost their relevance in other political parties to control the affairs of the APC in Taraba.

Mr David Kente, a chieftain of the party and member of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) Board, stated this on Saturday while briefing reporters on behalf of the APC state executives in Jalingo, the state capital.

He confirmed the release of a former governor of the state, Jolly Nyame, saying the party would work closely with him considering his political figure in Taraba.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that it is no longer rumour that Jolly Nyame has been set free and plans are in top gear to bring him back home,” said Kente. “He is our son whom we think committed no crime; maybe he only lost out in haphazard approach to issues.

“He is a political figure in Taraba State and going forward, our team will meet to review his stand and work closely with him.”

According to the party chieftain, the APC unlike the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is sticking to competence rather than zoning arrangement.

“We in the APC do not believe in zoning arrangement; we are looking for the best in the state and the country,” he stated. “Therefore, we do not need zoning arrangement that will give us people who will lead us nowhere.

“Things are so bad that you just need to close your eyes and forget about zoning and get somebody with capabilities and competence to come and put Taraba together with a roadmap that will lead to economic success and progress of the state.”

The NEDC board member also seized the opportunity to declare his intention to contest for the number one seat of the state, saying he had consulted widely before taking the decision.

Elsewhere, the PDP in Taraba believes the APC is bound to fail again as the ruling party has blocked all the loopholes which gave the opposition a sigh of relief in previous elections.

PDP Chairman in the state, Agbu Kefas, insisted that there was no anointed candidate for the party, adding that the PDP has commenced reconciliatory processes to maintain its winning streak.

He, however, hinted at giving a nod to zoning arrangement which he described as a process that gives equal representation without bias to all the senatorial districts of the state.