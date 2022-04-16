Wike Faults Buhari’s Presidential Pardon To Ex-Convicts

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has described as unfortunate and unfair the presidential pardon extended to former Governors of Plateau and Taraba states by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ex-Governors are Sen. Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame.

Wike made his comment while addressing newsmen after a meeting with PDP delegates at the party secretariat in Minna, Niger State, saying the decision will only draw the country back as far as fighting corruption is concerned.

Wike said the pardon was purely political, adding that it was a wrong decision from a government claiming to be fighting corruption.

He advised the PDP delegates from Niger state to vote for a candidate like him that is fearless, strong and courageous and able to move the country forward.

Wike however assured the delegates that he will support any PDP presidential candidate that emerges in a just and fair process.

Niger State PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji thanked Wike for his support to the party and promised to reconcile all aggrieved party members.

He also advocated for a change in the reward system of PDP where loyalty should be rewarded and punishment be meted on erring members.