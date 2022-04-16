2023: Wike Woos PDP Delegates In Niger, Plateau, Vows To End Banditry

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has continued his nationwide tour to seek the votes of delegates to the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, with a visit to two North Central States of Niger and Plateau.

In Niger State, Governor Wike told the delegates at the Party’s secretariat that he has the capacity to end banditry in their domain.

To prove his readiness to govern Nigeria effectively, Governor Wike said he will begin to form his government the moment he is elected the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, because winning at the general election is nothing to be worried about due to the alleged maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He said the APC has not only failed in protecting lives and improving the livelihood of Nigerians, but has also performed poorly in the fight against corruption, which were the three main campaign promises of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Wike stressed that the recent prerogative of mercy granted the jailed former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame and that of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye was a further dent on the anti-corruption mantra of the APC-controlled Federal Government.

He accused the APC of hoping to exploit the influence of the two former Governors ahead of next year’s election

Governor Wike said he is ready and fit to “face the APC for whatever they want”.

Governor Wike’s leadership qualities and commitment to the growth of the Peoples Democratic Party was acknowledged and applauded by some stakeholders, including the Niger State PDP Chairman, Tanko Beji; the former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana and Senator Zainab Kure.

Governor Wike then proceeded with his delegation from Rivers State to Jos, the Plateau State capital where he met with former Governor Jonah Jang at his residence, before visiting the State Secretariat of the PDP to address the delegates and party executives led by Christopher Hassan.

He said what the PDP needs is a candidate who can win an election.

Governor Wike equally promised to end the insecurity in Plateau State and replicate his development blueprint in Rivers State at the federal level.