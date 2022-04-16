Win Up To N1mn As FirstMobile Launches Cash Out Promo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over a thousand FirstMobile app users are getting ready to win amazing prizes in the first-ever FirstMobile Cash Out promo, including refrigerators, televisions, and cash prizes up to a million naira!

The FirstMobile Cash Out promo in partnership with Interswitch will reward two grand prize winners with N1 million each!

But that’s not all, a ton of rewards are still available for a thousand more winners:

N10k cash prizes – 480 winners

N10k airtime – 360 winners

N40k cash prizes – 300 winners

Gift prizes including refrigerators/televisions – 5 winners

To qualify is incredibly simple:

Make a weekly transaction of at least 2 bill payments worth N1000

OR

Five airtime top-ups weekly worth up to N2000

Users who make weekly transactions worth N5000 will be qualified for the ultimate prize of N1 million naira!

Ready to cash out?

Get your FirstMobile app ready and start transacting.

Visit www.firstbanknigeria.com for more information!