2023: Ganduje Asks Appointees Seeking Elective Positions To Resign

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has asked political appointees and other public servants aspiring for elective positions in 2023 to resign before Monday, April 18.

Ganduje’s directive was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Abba Anwar, who hinged the decision on the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, directed all political appointees running for elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to resign from their respective positions,” the statement partly read.

The governor said appointees willing to contest for political offices have up to Monday to resign.

Many governors including Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Bello Abubakar (Niger) had earlier ordered their political appointees to resign in obedience to the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, stipulates that political appointees aspiring to contest elections must resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries.

“No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election,” the section stated