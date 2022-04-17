Easter: Gbajabiamila Congratulates Christians, Calls For Unity

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Christians on Easter, calling for unity and peace among Nigerians.

He made the call on Sunday via a statement issued by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, to commemorate the resurrection of Christ from the dead.

Gbajabiamila, who noted the period calls for sober reflection and dedication to nationhood, urged Christians to be their brothers’ keepers at all times.

The Speaker also asked all citizens to support the government in its efforts to tackle the insecurity in the country.

Specifically, he called for concerted efforts to contain insecurity across the country, noting that as a nation, Nigeria is currently facing one of its most daunting challenges.

He stated that in the spirit of Easter, Nigerians should continue to live peacefully with one another, irrespective of any perceived differences.