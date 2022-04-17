One person has been killed following an attack by gunmen in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The victim identified as Yarima Mohammed of Kufena village Wusasa was killed when he resisted the gunmen in the process of being abducted.

The Police in Kaduna State who attempted to foil the attack disclosed this in a statement.

Read Also: One Killed As Police Rescue Four Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

According to the Spokesman of the Command, Mohammed Jalige, the bandits dressed in military uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons invaded Gabari community, Samaru area of Sabon Gari, and started shooting sporadically, and in the process whisked four persons away into the forest.

On getting the information, the command immediately mobilised operational assets alongside men of Operation Puff Adder II and local vigilantes; who courageously laid ambush on the bandits’ expected route and successfully rescued two people that were kidnapped by the bandits.

A similar strategy was adopted at Gwada village where the two other victims were rescued by the security operatives with the assistance of vigilantes, who intercepted and engaged the bandits in a gun duel.