Two Killed As Gunmen Attack Niger State

At least two persons have been killed following an attack by gunmen on Saturday evening in communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA), Salis Sabo said the gunmen in their hundreds attacked communities surrounding Gwada town when locals were breaking their fast.

According to Sabo, one policeman and a civilian in Tapila were killed during the attack. He added that two persons were kidnapped including the son of a staff member of the North-South Power of Shiroro Dam and one other girl.

The communities attacked are Chiri, Kwakwa, Jewi and Kadna all of which are located some kilometers from Gwada and the local government headquarters.

The attackers also looted a business center and carted away many phones.

The Police are, however, yet to confirm the attack.