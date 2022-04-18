2023: Wike Promises New Era Of Industrial Revolution In Kano

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised that Kano State will enter into a new era of industrial revolution if elected President in 2023.

To achieve this, Governor Wike urged delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party to vote for him in the party’s presidential primaries.

He promised to tackle insecurity which he described as the bane of development in the North.

READ ALSO: Former Zamfara Gov Yari, Top APC Members Join PDP

Governor Wike addressed the delegates at the PDP secretariat in Kano.

He maintained his criticism against the anti-corruption fight of the Federal Government.

He said the recent prerogative of mercy granted the former Governors of Taraba and Plateau states was an embarrassment to the fight against corruption.