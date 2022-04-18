Chrisland Scandal: Sharing Child Pornography Attracts 14 Years In Jail – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government on Monday warned that sharing or receiving images depicting child pornography is an offense under its laws that can attract a sentence of up to 14 years.

The warning comes amid reports that some students of Chrisland schools were involved in a case of alleged sexual violence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The government had ordered the shutdown of all Chrisland schools within the state pending further investigations into the matter.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years,” the government said.

“This includes ‘producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography'”.

Alleged abuse

A video showing the mother of an alleged victim calling for help went viral on Monday, sparking controversy and debate.

She claimed that Chrisland had sought to cover up the matter.

In the video shared by one Ubi Franklin, she further claimed that Chrisland suspended her daughter once the school found out she was aware of the gravity of the alleged abuse.

Chrisland is yet to officially respond to the allegations.

In an indefinite suspension letter sighted by Channels Television and signed by Chrisland’s Head Teacher, G.I. Azike, the school said the alleged victim “with a few of her counterparts willfully participated in a game they called ‘Truth or Dare’, a game which led her and a few other co-learners to carry out immoral act after the lights out instruction was given.”

The school said all efforts to inform her parent about the incident “has proved to be futile.”