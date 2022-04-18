Hooliganism: LMC Slams N9m Fine On Kano Pillars, Banishes Team

The League Management Company (LMC) has fined Kano Pillars N9 million and also banished the team to the MKO Abiola Stadium following a fans’ violence that erupted in their game with Katsina United.

A statement by the LMC on Monday said the Kano-based club violated the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Framework and Rules in the encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

“Kano Pillars have been fined N1 million for the throwing of objects onto the pitch by their supporters,” the league body said in the statement.

“The Kano club will also pay a fine of N5 million for encroachment of the pitch by their supporters leading to the discontinuation of the match.

“For failing to provide adequate security, Pillars will pay a fine of N1 million & will pay another N1 million fine for allowing unauthorized persons access to restricted areas.

“The club are further fined N1 million for the unsporting behaviour of their supporters.”

“Kano Pillars will also play their remaining home matches for the current season at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja while the Sani Abacha Stadium is closed down indefinitely to league games,” said the LMC.

The sanction comes hours after the match was abandoned when Kano Pillars’ fans gained entrance to restricted areas during the game. They assaulted match officials and the away team.

“Some supporters of the club further encroached onto the pitch leading to the match being discontinued,” the LMC explained.

A Katsina United team bus was damaged in the violence with the LMC mandating Kano Pillars to “repair and/or replacement of the damaged bus of Katsina Utd as well as certified belongings (of players & officials of the away team) either damaged or lost in the bus.

“Kano Pillars supporters have also been suspended indefinitely from league matches & the club will ensure full compliance with this order.

“Kano Pillars have 21 days to pay all the fines & repair/replace the damaged bus as well as replace certified damaged/lost belongings of Katsina Utd, their players & officials.”

In addition to this, three points will be deducted from the former NPFL champions. The match will be continued from the 79th minute on a yet-to-be-announced date.

“Pillars will bear the costs for concluding the game including that of the away team as determined by the LMC,” the statement further read.

The incident is happening as the Sai Masu Gida returned to their home ground for the first time in two years after being banned for a similar infraction.