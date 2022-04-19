2023: Calls For Interim Govt In Place Of Election Will Lead To Anarchy – Uzodimma

The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has cautioned those calling for an interim administration at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, saying that it is tantamount to a call for anarchy.

Governor Uzodimma who gave this note of warning on Tuesday after a meeting with the President questioned the process of selecting such an interim government suggested by a prominent legal luminary, Afe Babalola recently.

Briefing State House Correspondents, he insisted that the constitution can be amended but not be abandoned.

Any superior arguments on the matter he notes should be taken through the due process at the National Assembly.

The Governor noted that the nation’s constitution has no room for an interregnum should an election not take place by May 29.

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Afe Babalola, had earlier advised the Federal Government at a press conference on Monday to suspend the 2023 elections to allow a six-month interim government after the President’s tenure.

This according to him will allow for the establishment of a new constitution that will address insecurity, and economic, and political challenges bedeviling the country.

“As soon as the President, the present government completes its term, do not hold a new election,” he proposed. “Rather let us have an interim government for a short period to discuss a new Constitution,” Bababola stated.

“This will consist of all retired presidents, vice Presidents, governors, and some selected people.”

Babalola also declared that the country was already bankrupt, citing the exchange rates of the naira to the dollar which he described as a free fall, as well as the level of external debt as the basis for his assertion.

“The naira, which was N199 to $1 in 2015, is now over N570 to a dollar,” he lamented. “The external debt which was $10.7 billion in 2015 is now over $38 billion. The government is borrowing more, and spending more.

“Moneybags now control the lever of powers, if we allow the present Constitution beyond 2023, what we will be getting is recycling leadership who will continue the old ways.”

The legal icon, who also expressed worry that politics has become a money-spinner and business venture in Nigeria, called for a new order whereby the legislature works run part-time.