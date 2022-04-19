2023 Elections: GAC Endorses Sanwo-Olu For Second Term, Says Spokesman

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos State has endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for another term in office.

GAC – the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, gave the endorsement on Monday, said Mr Gboyega Akosile.

Akosile who is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu explained in a social media post that the council took the decision at a meeting held in the state.

Breaking news: Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor @jidesanwoolu‘s second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos today gave pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos.

Congratulations dear boss! pic.twitter.com/9PlKJWYemv — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) April 18, 2022

[READ ALSO] 2023 Presidency: Campaign Group Raises Alarm Over Plot To Malign Osinbajo

This comes amid speculations that GAC had ignored Governor Sanwo-Olu and endorsed another candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Lagos.

Dismissing the rumour, the council said it never settled for any person to replace the governor ahead of the polls.

In January, Governor Sanwo-Olu had during an interview with Channels Television said the people of Lagos were aware of what they would miss if his administration was denied a second term.

Although he did not expressly state if he would seek re-election at the time, the governor stated that the people would decide if his administration would be given another term or not.

“I think we are doing a very good job,” the governor had rated his administration during an interview on Sunrise Daily. “If I dare say so, I think that the citizens know what it is they will be missing if they don’t let us continue to wrap up all the things we are doing.

“As we speak, we have done about two-thirds of our term – about 65.7 per cent, because we count it every day. The field is not open yet; the race has not been declared open yet. But for me, it is about ensuring that these four years that I have promised my citizens, I put every bit of my sweat into it.

“I will ask, I will consult; citizens, how do you see it? …. that’s how you get it down. Keep your focus on, try and finish very strong. You know when it is time for us to do all the politicking, we will do it.”