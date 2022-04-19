2023: Give Wike Your Presidential Ticket, Ikpeazu Tells PDP

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has appealed to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for his presidential bid.

Governor Ikpeazu described the Rivers Governor as the best candidate the PDP can queue behind in 2023.

He stated this on Tuesday during a meeting between Wike and the National Working Committee of the party.

According to Governor Ikpeazu, the two main requirements for the PDP to wrestle power from the ruling APC in 2023 are competence and acceptability.

He opined that Governor Wike has met those requirements and has also demonstrated loyalty to the party and should be allowed to fly the party’s flag.

Governor Wike, who was also accompanied by the former Governor of Gombe State, Hassan Dankwambo, asked the party not to be sentimental in their candidate selection process.

He said the party should consider who can win the elections for the PDP, adding that he has the capacity and knows the strategy of the ruling party, APC.

He noted that the 2023 elections are the only opportunity for the party to bounce back and that he will bridge the disconnect between the party and the Government if allowed to fly the PDP flag and eventually win the elections.

He says he’s against consensus candidacy and wants the delegates to make their choice.

He also advised the party against ignoring court orders should they come in the build-up to the elections.

The PDP’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in his remarks, said all 17 presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP will do better than President Muhammadu Buhari.

He assured the aspirant that the candidate selection process will be credible, free from manipulations.