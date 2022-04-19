2023 Presidency: Campaign Group Raises Alarm Over Plot To Malign Osinbajo

The Osinbajo for President Media Council has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to malign the reputation of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who is in the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the coming general elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the council explained that the purported plan had been traced to a group of smear campaigners led by a Nigerian based in the United States.

It also identified the said leader of the group as a former Students Union President at the University of Lagos who is currently a lecturer at the University of Ohio, US.

According to the council, the group plans to use fake audio of faceless individuals to portray Osinbajo, a Christian, as a religious fanatic who discriminated against staff of other faith while he served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State.

It said no such incident occurred and described the video as a malicious and wicked attempt to tarnish the qualities of the Vice President because of his presidential aspirations.

The council, however, stressed that Professor Osinbajo has always demonstrated himself to be a tolerant Nigerian who believes in inter-faith harmony and Freedom of Worship, as enshrined in the Constitution.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Shuts Chrisland Schools Over Alleged Abuse

Read the full statement below: