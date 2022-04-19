Ayade Asks New Customary Appeal Court President To Be Apolitical

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has asked the new acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal in the state to be insensitive to politics, religion, and ethnicity in the discharge of his duties.

While stressing the need to live up to his responsibilities, he reminded Justice Sampson Anjor not to forget that he would give an account of his works to his Creator on the last day.

The governor gave the charge at the executive chamber of the Governor’s Office at the Government House in Calabar, at a ceremony where he swore in Justice Anjor as the new acting president of the Customary Court of Appeal.

“We are here gathered to celebrate Justice Anjor, who is being elevated to the acting President of Customary Court of Appeal, Cross River State,” he said.

“I charge you to be insensitive to politics, ethnicity, and religion but let God take control of your office so that you do that which is good before God.”

Governor Ayade also expressed confidence in the judge’s capacity to deliver on his mandate.

He urged him to look at the jurisprudence of the socio-cultural setting in dispensing customary justice and focus on peace and reconciliation.

“Sometimes it is not the office that defines you, it is you who defines the office,” the governor stated. “Therefore, I do not doubt your capacity to deliver because I know you are God-fearing and that you will be fair to all.

“I like to say that you are the custodian of our culture, our heritage and so, as you are elevated to this position, I urge you to look at the jurisprudence of our socio-cultural setting in dispensing customary justice. It is also important that you focus on peace and reconciliation; you must bring a lot of innovation.”

Justice Mbe, in his response, promised to be fair and just in the discharge of his duties, saying he would not take the opportunity for granted.

He also commended the governor for creating the court and broadening the frontiers of justice delivery by appointing more judges.

“I will ensure that this court that you created functions effectively,” the judge vowed. “The importance of the Customary Court of Appeal cannot be overemphasised; a court that deals with the grassroots. It is a specialised court, and we will dispense justice fairly.”