Fiorentina Lose Castrovilli To Knee Surgery

Updated April 19, 2022
Gaetano Castrovilli of ACF Fiorentina looks on during the Serie A 2021/2022 football match between ACF Fiorentina and Venezia FC. Fiorentina won 1-0 over Venezia. AFP

 

Fiorentina’s Italian international midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli is facing surgery on his left knee following a serious injury during the weekend win over Venezia, his club announced on Tuesday. 

He underwent diagnostic tests which revealed “damage to the anterior cruciate ligament, the medial collateral ligament and the lateral meniscus in his left knee,” the Serie A club said in a press release.

“The player will need to undergo reconstructive surgery in the next few days.”

The 25-year-old, who was a member of Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 squad last year, has made 27 appearances for Fiorentina this season.

The injury, which led to his substitution in the 78th minute of the game against Venezia, is likely to keep him out of action for several months.

“He will come back stronger than before, I told him that we were waiting for him. Too bad because he was in good shape,” said Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano.

His side travel to Turin on Wednesday hoping to make up a 1-0 deficit against Juventus in the second leg of the Italian Cup semi-final.

AFP



