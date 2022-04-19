Military Officers Feared Dead As Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna

An Air Force trainer Aircraft has reportedly crashed in Kaduna state, with the two pilots on board feared dead.

Although the Airforce authorities are yet to confirm the incident, a security source told Channels Television that the trainer Aircraft crashed at the Air Force training base in Kaduna during a training session on Tuesday.

Air craft crashes are not uncommon in Nigeria’s military history.

In May 2021, a NAF aircraft crashed in Kaduna killing the then Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers.

Also in March 2021, a military jet crashed in Sambisa forest with two crew members onboard.

The army last month said it uncovered the wreckage of the crashed Alpha Jet during a clearance operation in Sambisa forest.