Military Officers Feared Dead As Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna

Chimezie Enyiocha  
Updated April 19, 2022
A file photo of NAF personnel with an Alpha-jet of the Nigerian Air Force. Photo: [email protected]

 

An Air Force trainer Aircraft has reportedly crashed in Kaduna state, with the two pilots on board feared dead.

Although the Airforce authorities are yet to confirm the incident, a security source told Channels Television that the trainer Aircraft crashed at the Air Force training base in Kaduna during a training session on Tuesday.

Air craft crashes are not uncommon in Nigeria’s military history.

In May 2021, a NAF aircraft crashed in Kaduna killing the then Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers.

Also in March 2021, a military jet crashed in Sambisa forest with two crew members onboard.

The army last month said it uncovered the wreckage of the crashed Alpha Jet during a clearance operation in Sambisa forest.



