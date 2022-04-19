Advertisement

Thiem Suffers Loss To Millman In Serbia Open

Updated April 19, 2022
Austria’s Dominic Thiem reacts during his tennis single’s match against Australia’s John Millman at the Serbia Tennis Open ATP 250 series tournament in Belgrade on April 19, 2022. Pedja MILOSAVLJEVIC / AFP

 

Dominic Thiem suffered a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 loss to John Millman in the opening round of the Serbia Open on Tuesday in his first tour-level match in 10 months. 

The 2020 US Open champion and former world number three had been sidelined with a wrist injury suffered in a grass-court tournament in Marbella in June last year.

The 28-year-old Austrian returned to action in the same Spanish city last month in a second-tier Challenger clay-court event where he lost in the first round. He tested positive for Covid-19 the day after that defeat.

Thiem, a two-time French Open runner-up and 2020 Australian Open finalist, has slumped to 54 in the world during his prolonged absence.

AFP



