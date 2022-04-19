Ukraine Receives Fighter Planes From US

Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia’s invasion, the Pentagon said Tuesday, declining to specify the number and type of aircraft nor their origin.

Ukrainian forces “right now have available to them more fixed wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

He noted the United States had “helped with the transshipment of some additional spare parts that have helped with their aircraft needs, but we have not transported the whole aircraft.”

AFP