Advertisement

Ukraine Receives Fighter Planes From US

Channels Television  
Updated April 19, 2022
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby holds a news briefing at the Pentagon on April 19, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP

 

Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia’s invasion, the Pentagon said Tuesday, declining to specify the number and type of aircraft nor their origin.

Ukrainian forces “right now have available to them more fixed wing fighter aircraft than they did two weeks ago,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

He noted the United States had “helped with the transshipment of some additional spare parts that have helped with their aircraft needs, but we have not transported the whole aircraft.”

AFP



More on World News

West Vows More Russian Sanctions As Ukraine War Enters New Phase

IMF Cuts Eurozone 2022 Growth Forecast On Ukraine War

Israel Hits Gaza After Rocket Attack As Jerusalem Tensions Spike

Putin Bears Responsibility For ‘War Crimes’ In Ukraine – Scholz

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV