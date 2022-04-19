Advertisement

UN Chief Denounces Russia Offensive, Calls For Four-Day Truce

Updated April 19, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers stand on their armoured personnel carrier (APC), not far from the front line with Russian troops, in Izyum district, Kharkiv region on April 18, 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Anatolii Stepanov / AFP

 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday denounced Russia’s fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine and called for a four-day truce to mark Orthodox Holy Week.

“Instead of a celebration of new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine,” Guterres told reporters.

“The intense concentration of forces and firepower makes this battle inevitably more violent, bloody and destructive,” he said as he called for a “humanitarian pause” from Holy Thursday until Easter Sunday on April 24.

