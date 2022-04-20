Aircraft Crash: NAF Confirms Two Pilots Killed, To Investigate Incident

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the death of two officers in the crash involving one of its trainer aircraft in Kaduna State.

NAF Director of Public Relation and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Wednesday, identified the officers as Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Karatu.

He revealed that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, visited Kaduna a day after the aircraft crashed, killing the officers onboard at the NAF Base in Kaduna.

Gabkwet explained that the air force chief was in Kaduna to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the two pilots.

Amao, according to the NAF spokesman, promised that the air force would ensure it thoroughly investigates the cause of the crash of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft.

Upon receiving the sad news of the crash on Tuesday, the air marshal constituted an Accident Investigation Board to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

While in Kaduna, he assured the officers, airmen, and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures would be emplaced to avert a similar occurrence in the future.

Amao, however, reminded them of the need to remain steadfast and focus on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agencies to rid the North West and the entire nation of all criminal elements.

“The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity,” Gabkwet said.