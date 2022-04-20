Chrisland Scandal: Lagos Govt Grills School Management, Teachers, Parents

All parties involved in the alleged Chrisland school scandal are presently undergoing scrutiny at the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Education Quality Assurance Conference Hall, Alausa in Ikeja.

A reliable source told Channels Television that those present at the meeting are police officers, officials of the Education Quality Assurance and that of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Chrisland school authorities including the affected teachers, parents of the affected students.

The source further said that no student was sighted as against the earlier scheduled invitation by the police for all parties involved to report to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, for detailed investigations.

Wednesday’s meeting is the latest development since reports that some students of Chrisland schools were involved in a case of alleged sexual violence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

While the Lagos State Government had shut all Chrisland schools in the state following the incident, it has also vowed to ensure justice is done.

It equally warned “that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes ‘producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography’.

The incident has sparked heated debates on social media. While many accused Chrisland of trying to cover up the matter, others claimed the student was raped.

But in a statement released shortly after, Chrisland denied claims of sexual abuse.

“We are proud to reassure our stakeholders that no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place on our watch,” a statement signed by a member of the Chrisland advisory board, Akin Fadeyi, read.

“For emphasis, only a COVID post-travel test was conducted on the returning delegation of our students, in compliance with COVID-19 travel protocols, at the Life Centre Medical Services on March 21, 2022, at School Hall, Opebi.”