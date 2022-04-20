Gunmen Abduct Popular Pastor In Akwa Ibom

Gunmen have abducted a popular pastor, Apostle John Okoriko, the founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church in Akwa Ibom State.

Police authorities in the state confirmed the abduction of the clergyman to Channels Television on Wednesday in Uyo, the state capital.

Okoriko was abducted at about 5pm on Tuesday at his church residence at Ibekwe Akpan Nya in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Sources told Channels Television that the gunmen gained access to the pastor’s residence after they jumped through the fence.

They were said to have shot into the air and forced their way into his sitting room, dragged the octogenarian outside of his house, and whisked him away into a nearby bush.

“We have received the report and the Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation to commence,” said Odiko Mcdon who is the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom.

“As I speak a lot has been done already; I want to believe that we will get to the root of it (the abduction) in no distant time.”

Mcdon explained that a crime has been committed, saying that the police command has been working assiduously to unravel the crime and bring the perpetrators to book.

The abduction comes months after suspected kidnappers laid siege to Ekparakwa in Oruk Anam LGA and neighbouring villages in Mkpat Enin.

On whether the kidnappers have made any demand for ransom, Mcdon said the command was not aware of any such demand at the time of the report.