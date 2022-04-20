IGP Assures Of Justice For Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Family

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has assured the family of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, of justice.

He gave the assurance when he received the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen, who paid a courtesy visit to him in his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Wednesday.

According to the IGP, investigations over the singer’s death are ongoing, noting that Osinachi’s husband, who has been accused of assaulting her leading to her death, is still in police custody.

He said the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5 pm on Sunday 10th April 2022 at their residence in Lugbe, Abuja.

While lamenting the singer’s demise, he said the situation is more heartbreaking as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses accused the husband of being responsible for her death.

On her part, the minister said she was at the IGP’s office to discuss issues affecting women in Nigeria, especially in relation to gender and domestic-based violence.

Tallen lamented the rising rate of gender-based violence in Nigeria.

She called on the police boss to ensure the swift prosecution of the case so as to serve as a deterrent to other offenders.