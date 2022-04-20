Pardoning Dariye, Nyame Will Not Derail Anti-Corruption War – Presidency

The presidency on Wednesday said the recent pardon of two former governors, serving long jail terms and other convicts will not hamper the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war.

Last week, the Council of State, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari met and meeting last week and cleared ex-Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, and his Taraba State counterpart, Jolly Nyame, alongside 157 others convicted for various offences.

The two men were investigated, prosecuted, and convicted for stealing N1.16 billion and N1.6 billion respectively from their state treasuries while they were in office between 1999 and 2007. The situation generated criticisms.

But in a statement by presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, the Presidency said Buhari was guided by the Constitution and his action was based on a recommendation by the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM).

Shehu cited Section 175 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended).

He noted that President exercised his constitutional powers “to grant any person concerned with or convicted of any offence created by an Act of the National Assembly a pardon, either free or subject to lawful conditions; to grant respite, either for an indefinite or a specified period of the execution of any punishment imposed on that person for such an offence; substitute a less severe form of punishment imposed on that person for such an offence or remit the whole or any part of any punishment imposed on the person for such an offence or of penalty or forfeiture otherwise due to the state on account of such an offence”.