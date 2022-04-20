APC May Settle For Indirect Primary, Says Bagudu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may settle for the indirect primary option to choose its candidates for the 2023 election.

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State said this after the APC 11th National Executive Committee meeting held at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

“There was no explicit discussion about the mode of primary but the timetable seems to suggest it is indirect primaries,” the governor said after the meeting on Wednesday.

The governor, who also spoke about the cost of nomination and expression of interest forms, said the party deliberated on giving discounts to young people.

“I think what was earlier proposed by the NWC was 40 percent and there were contributions that it should be 50 per cent,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the party’s National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka said the nomination and expression of interest forms for those vying for the presidential post have been pegged at N100m.

According to him, those interested in the governorship tickets of their states are to pay N50m for the forms.

Before Morka’s comment, President Muhammadu Buhari had presided over the extraordinary emergency meeting of the APC NEC.

Those who attended include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila; and Governor Fayemi of Ekiti, among other leaders of the party.

Already, several high-profile politicians in the country have indicated an interest in vying for the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo last week formally declared his intention to contest for the post. Hours ago, the Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige also joined the race.

The Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi; former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and his Ebonyi counterpart Dave Umahi have also formally declared their intention for the presidential seat.