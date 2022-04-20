Three Vehicles Destroyed As Gunmen Attack Anambra Police Station

Three vehicles were destroyed on Wednesday as gunmen attacked a police station in Anambra State.

The gunmen stormed the facility in Anaku, Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Wednesday.

They were, however, repelled by police officers on duty, a situation that forced them to flee.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said the gunmen after being successfully repelled and in a bid to escape threw locally made explosives into the compound.

Although no casualties were recorded, the police spokesman stated that three police operational vehicles and some motorcycles parked on the premises were torched.

While noting that the arms and ammunition in the station were intact, Ikenga reiterated the determination of the police to protect all their facilities from attacks and also face the attackers frontally.

This is even as he disclosed that police reinforcement had been already drafted to the place and other surveillance and tactical operations were ongoing while further relevant details would be communicated to the public accordingly.