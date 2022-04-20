Tinubu Is Target Of Blasphemous Campaign – Media Office

The media office of former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, has distanced the presidential aspirant from a poster depicting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the biblical Judas Iscariot.

Both Tinubu and Osinbajo, alongside other aspirants, are in the race for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the presidential election in 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tinubu’s media office alleged that the sponsors of the poster intend to provoke anger against the person and aspiration of the former governor.

It, however, stated that their campaign has failed, saying it was irresponsible and insensitive political propaganda seeking to exploit religious sentiments to manipulate public perception against the APC chieftain.

According to his media office, Tinubu is married to not just a Christian but an ordained pastor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

It added that the former governor has developed a very deep fraternal relationship with Christendom at all levels, saying it was a fact acknowledged by many bishops, pastors, and parishioners.

A poster comparing Osinbajo to Judas and accusing him of ‘betrayal’ was circulated on social media after the Vice President declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 while Tinubu was governor.

