2023: Aisha Buhari Invites Osinbajo, Wike, Atiku To Dinner

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has invited presidential aspirants to an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa on Saturday.

The invitation, which was extended to all presidential hopefuls across political parties, is expected to have the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and seventeen other aspirants from the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike; former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar and others in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) grace the occasion.

The invitation card for the event that was in circulation on Thursday, advised those participating not to come along with their mobile devices, stating that their invitation cards will serve as their entry pass.

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullah, clarified that it is standard protocol for guests at events in the President Villa, to be requested not to go in with phones.