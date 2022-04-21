2023: In Two Years, Nigerians Will See The Effect If I Am Given Presidential Ticket – Ngige

Senator Chris Ngige believes he has the capacity to turn the country’s fortunes for good, insisting that if he wins the presidential race in 2023, two years would be enough to do that.

“If my party gives me the ticket, many Nigerians know that Chris Ngige is the round peg for the round hole of Nigeria. I will fit in, and in two years, only two years, you would see the effect of my governance,” the Labour and Employment Minister said when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the major challenger against his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), he is confident that the ruling party will win the 2023 polls.

READ ALSO: Suspension Of Strike ‘Depends On ASUU’, Says Ngige

He argued that the APC has been winning most of the bye-elections across the country, saying it is an indication that it is the party to beat in the next general elections.

“Have you looked at the INEC bye-elections results in the last 18 months? My party is constantly winning elections because the people know. Don’t think that these people you see in the rural areas don’t know what is going on in the country. They know!” he said on Thursday.

“PDP is our main challenger but we shall win them. They have always been challenging us,” the former governor maintained.

The minister said he has the qualities to lead Nigeria, recalling his years of public service. As far as he is concerned, his loyalty to the ruling party is also a critical factor that puts him in good stead to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“If you look at it, I am a two-time minister which means I started with the administration in 2015 and then I was reappointed,” Ngige argued.

“So, I have passed through the crucibles so to say as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC). So, the government programmes, Vis-à-vis the manifesto of our party, the APC, are known to me.”

His comments followed his declaration for the presidential seat earlier in the week. He joins a growing list of top politicians that have formally declared their intentions to contest for the post in next year’s polls.