2023: PDP Further Extends Sales Of Nomination Forms

After a thorough consideration of various issues and concerns in the Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further adjusted its Timetable and Schedule of Activities to extend the closing dates for the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections to Friday, April 22, 2022.

Under the reviewed timetable, the last day for the submission of already completed Forms has been extended to Monday, April 25, 2022, a statement signed by PDP spokesperson Debo Ologunagba said,

Consequently, the following new dates have been fixed for the screening as well as Appeals arising from the screening of aspirants for various positions.

State House of Assembly and National Assembly: Wednesday, April 27, 2022,

Governorship: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Presidential: Friday, April 29, 2022

Appeals on all screening exercised: Monday, May 2, 2022

Under the updated timetable, the 3-man Ad Hoc Ward Congress has been fixed for Saturday, April 30, 2022 while the Local Government Area National Delegates Congresses will now hold on Thursday, May 5, 2022

All dates for primary election into various positions remain the same.

“Please note that all duly completed State Assembly Forms are to be submitted at the various States Secretariat of the Party,” the party said.

“All aspirants, critical stakeholders and Party members should be guided accordingly.”