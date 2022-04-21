Police Kill Two Terrorists, Rescue Kidnap Victims In Katsina

No fewer than two terrorists were killed on Thursday with their operational weapons, charms and ammunition recovered, the Katsina State Police Command said.

Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, stated this during a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters, Katsina.

He said the terrorists were neutralised following a distress call received by the command that they attacked Tsamiyar Gamzako village in Kafur Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped a 30-year-old woman and her 15-month-old daughter.

Isash said a combined team of police and a vigilante group were alerted as they blocked and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel, repelling their attack.

He further explained that the kidnapped victims were rescued alive unhurt and that, one AK-47 rifle with four (4) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and two locally fabricated pistols with six (6) rounds were recovered.

While noting that some of the terrorists escaped and fled the scene, the police spokesman stated that security operatives are still combing the area with a view of arresting the fleeing terrorists.

This is even as he said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Idrisu Dabban Dauda, commended the efforts of the police and vigilante in repelling the terrorists.

He assured members of the public that the police will continue to deal decisively with recalcitrant terrorists until they are all brought to book. He, therefore, urged them to continue to cooperate with security agencies by giving out useful information on the criminals.