Terrorists Attack Yobe Community, Kill Nine

Exactly one year after suspected Boko Haram insurgents displaced residents of Geidam community in Yobe state, the insurgents onWednesday night launched another attack.

The locals told Channels Television via telephone conversation that the suspected insurgents came by foot at around 9pm and moved straight to a drinking joint located at Kwari ward, slaughtered nine persons and injured two others.

The locals further explained the attackers took the residents and the military base at Geidam unaware as there was no gun battle. According to their accounts, the terrorists silently sneaked into the town, executed their mission and left.

Although the military on receiving the information responded swiftly the attackers had already fled into bush.

Also, two blocks of classroom were reportedly burnt down by the attackers at Government Technical Secondary School, Geidam.

As at time of filing-in this report, security authorities were yet to confirm the attack.

Geidam which is the hometown of Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba and is located 177 kilometers away from Damaturu the state capital, shares border with Niger Republic and Damasak, which is believed to be one of the strongholds of the terrorists in Borno state.