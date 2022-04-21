Traffic To Be Diverted In Ikeja For Asphalt-Laying On Rail Level Crossing

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said it will divert traffic flow on the Public Works Road at Ikeja for Rail Level Crossing asphalt laying by 9.00pm on Thursday till 6.00am on Friday.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde disclosed that the asphalting was necessary to ease traffic flow across the rail track.

According to the diversion plan, Motorists from GRA are advised to make use of Oba Akinjobi Way to link Airport Under Bridge to access Agege Motor Road, while Motorists from Oshodi coming into the GRA, Ikeja will be diverted to the Airport Bridge or Adegbola Level Crossing for their desired destinations.

Road users are therefore advised to comply with the Traffic directions provided by the Traffic Enforcement Personnel on ground as well as road signals to minimize inconveniences during the rehabilitation works.

“Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply the mentioned corridor to make use of the alternatives routes provided to ease traffic flow, as the palliative works is aimed at achieving a seamless Multi-modal Transport System that is being envisaged for a greater Lagos,” the statement added.