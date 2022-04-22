2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Visits Olubadan, Receives Royal Blessings

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Senator Lekan Balogun to officially inform him of his presidential ambition.

The monarch, in turn, offered his blessings to the Vice President saying: “I conclude my contribution to you by handing you over to Allah, let him protect you”.

The VP also met with All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Oyo State.

During the meeting, he said he was confident that the past seven years as VP have prepared him for a higher purpose.

Presenting his political credentials before the delegates, the Vice President said he has spent the past couple of years in training and preparation.

He, therefore, believes that he has had ample experience to hit the ground running if elected as the next president to take over from Buhari.

Osinbajo formally declared his intention to run for President in 2023 on April 11.

“I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress,” he said in a video obtained by Channels Television.

His declaration brought an end to months of speculation over his interest in the 2023 presidential race and widens the pool of candidates for the position.