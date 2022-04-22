Advertisement

FAAN Confirms Death Of Passenger At Abuja Airport

Channels Television  
Updated April 22, 2022
Abuja-Airportttttt
A file photo of the front view of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed the death of a passenger on Wednesday at the Abuja airport.

The passenger who is a female was waiting to board a Lagos-bound flight from the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport when it was observed that she having difficulty breathing at the boarding hall.

In a statement by the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the passenger later died after frantic efforts made at resuscitating her, including the administration of CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) proved abortive in the circumstance.

“Although the Authority has processed millions of passengers through the airport without any such incident over the years, we deeply regret that despite spirited efforts by our medical officials to resuscitate her, she was confirmed dead at about 0906hours, and her remains were subsequently taken to the NAF Medical Centre,” Hope-Ivbaze also said.

“The Authority uses this opportunity to express our profound condolences to her family and friends on this unfortunate loss and pray that her soul finds rest with the Lord. FAAN… Committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort”, the statement added.



More on Local

Teenager Killed, Shops Razed As Petrol Tanker Explodes In Lagos

Govt Denies Confirming NAF Jet Killed Six Children In Niger Community

Over One Million Children In Africa Have Taken Malaria Vaccine – WHO

Nigerian Army Deploys 173 Soldiers To Guinea Bissau On Peacekeeping Operation

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV