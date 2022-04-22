FAAN Confirms Death Of Passenger At Abuja Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed the death of a passenger on Wednesday at the Abuja airport.

The passenger who is a female was waiting to board a Lagos-bound flight from the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport when it was observed that she having difficulty breathing at the boarding hall.

In a statement by the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the passenger later died after frantic efforts made at resuscitating her, including the administration of CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) proved abortive in the circumstance.

“Although the Authority has processed millions of passengers through the airport without any such incident over the years, we deeply regret that despite spirited efforts by our medical officials to resuscitate her, she was confirmed dead at about 0906hours, and her remains were subsequently taken to the NAF Medical Centre,” Hope-Ivbaze also said.

“The Authority uses this opportunity to express our profound condolences to her family and friends on this unfortunate loss and pray that her soul finds rest with the Lord. FAAN… Committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort”, the statement added.