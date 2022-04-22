Advertisement

Kenya’s Former President Kibaki Dead At 90

Channels Television  
Updated April 22, 2022
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 23, 2010 President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki delivers his address during the 65th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York.  (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP)

 

 

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, who led the East African country for more than a decade, has died, his successor Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Friday. He was 90.

“it is a sad day for us as a country. We have lost a great leader,” Kenyatta said in an address on state television.

He ordered a period of national mourning until sunset on the day Kibaki is to be buried, with all flags to be flown at half-mast.

Kibaki served as Kenya’s third president, from 2002 to 2013.

“As a leading figure in Kenya’s post-independence history… Kibaki earned the biding respect and affection of the people of this nation,” Kenyatta said.

“President Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenya’s politics. A brilliant debater whose eloquence, wit and charm won the day time and time again.”



