Price Of Cooking Gas Soars By 83.62% In One Year – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday disclosed in its report that the average retail price of cooking gas increased by 83.62 per cent from N2057.71 in March 2021.

The March 2022 report also revealed the average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) stood at N3778.30 in March 2022 from N3708.58 recorded in February 2022 showing an increase of 1.88 per cent month-on-month.

According to state profile analysis, the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) was recorded in Ekiti with N4200.00, followed by Niger with N4163.33 and Imo with N4150.00.

Meanwhile, Adamawa recorded the lowest average price with N2604.01 followed by Yobe and Kano recording N2740.00 and N300.00 respectively.

In addition, prices analyzed by zones show that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) was highest in the South-East with N992.56 followed by South-West with N3900.55 and South-South with N3877.08, while North-East recorded the lowest average retail price was the with N3419.37.

Similarly, the average retail price of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) by zones showed that the average retail price was highest in the South-West with N7892.40 followed by the North-Central and North-West

with N7657.22 and N7533.91 respectively.

The South-South Zone recorded the lowest price with N7091.61.