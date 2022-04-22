The Past Seven Years Have Prepared Me For My Presidential Ambition – Osinbajo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that the past seven years have prepared him for a higher purpose as he pursues his Presidential ambition.

The VP said this on Friday when he met with All Progressives Congress delegates in Oyo State.

Presenting his political credentials before the delegates, the Vice President said he has spent the past couple of years in training and preparation.

He, therefore, believes that he has had ample experience to hit the ground running if elected as the next president to take over from Buhari.

Earlier, Professor Osinbajo and his entourage had paid homage to the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Sen Lekan Balogun in his palace to inform the monarch of his ambition.