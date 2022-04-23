All Chrisland Schools To Reopen On Monday – Lagos Govt

All branches of Chrisland Schools in various parts of Lagos State are to reopen from Monday, April 25, authorities in the state have announced.

The Lagos State Ministry of Education made the announcement in a statement on Saturday, five days after it ordered the schools to close.

The government had ordered the closure of all branches of Chrisland Schools amid a controversy over the alleged misconduct of some of its pupils while on a trip to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Barely a week after the closure, the Commissioner of Education in Lagos, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, directed that the schools be reopened following a ‘review of the ongoing administrative investigation’ into the incident.

She explained that it was also necessary to reopen the schools to ensure that students were not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday.

According to the commissioner, the state government shut the schools for the safety of the students and the staff and to ensure an unhindered investigation of the incident.

She stated that the ministry and other relevant agencies would partner with the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA) to work on scheduled psychosocial support for the affected pupils.

Read the full statement below: