Alaafin’s Death: ‘Good Night, Iku Baba Yeye,’ Makinde Sympathises With Oyo People

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has confirmed the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

In a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the governor declared that the death of the traditional ruler was a huge loss to the state, Nigeria, and the Yoruba race.

He described Oba Adeyemi’s death as a personal loss to him, adding that he was an ever-supportive royal father and a worthy leader who spared nothing in trying to make Oyo State and Nigeria greater.

“I have been informed about the death of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III,” Makinde said.

The governor, who said Alaafin’s words of advice and guidance were always golden and helpful, condoled with the Oyo State Traditional Council, the Oyomesi, Oba Adeyemi’s immediate family, the people of Oyo Kingdom, and the entire Yoruba race and prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the departed monarch.

He stated that apart from Oyo State losing its last man standing in the rank of experienced monarchs with long years of royal leadership, it has also lost a royal institution and an authority, which Alaafin had become by virtue of his high-octane understanding of Yoruba history, politics, and national development.

“I express heartfelt condolences to the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, which Oba Adeyemi chaired for decades, the Oyomesi and the entire people of Oyo Kingdom,” the governor continued.

“I equally commiserate with the Oloris, children and entire Adeyemi family on the demise of their patriarch and worthy father. Kabiyesi’s departure is a huge loss not only to Oyo State, to which he committed 52 years of his life as the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, but also to Nigeria and the entire Yoruba race.

“Oba Adeyemi was our last man standing in the rank of most eminent royal fathers with long years of leadership. He became a golden king, an institution and an authority rolled into one by virtue of his immense experience, wisdom and understanding of Yoruba history, royalty, and politics.

“Oba Adeyemi not only elevated the Alaafin throne with his knowledge and wisdom, but he also became a worthy exemplar for royal leadership in Africa and brought glory to Oyo State and Nigeria. Kabiyesi never spared anything in his strive to make Oyo State greater and to bring about the Nigeria of everyone’s collective dream.

“Personally, Kabiyesi’s death is a great loss to me, because he proved to be a worthy father and had been ever so supportive of our government. His words of advice and guidance were always golden and helpful.

“It is my prayer that God accepts Kabiyesi’s soul into Aljanah Firdaus and upholds everyone and everything he left behind. Good night, Iku Baba Yeye!”

52-Year Reign

The news of the death of the top Yoruba traditional ruler broke on Saturday morning hours after he died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

He was 83 years as of the time his death was reported.

According to reports, the body of the Alaafin was brought to Oyo town and received by his children at Idi-Igba in Oyo town while traditional rites began thereafter.

Alaafin Adeyemi, who served as the permanent chairperson of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, was reportedly sick and was scheduled to be flown abroad for treatment before he joined his ancestors on Friday.

He died months after the death of two other top traditional rulers in the state – the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

While Oba Olalekan Balogun has been crowned as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land, the people of Ogbomoso have yet to get a new traditional ruler.

Alaafin Adeyemi, the third to ascend the throne from the Alowolodu Ruling House, ruled for 52 years – making him the longest-reigning traditional ruler in Oyo town.

He was born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938, and succeeded Oba Gbadegesin Ladigbolu I, as the new Alaafin on November 18, 1970.

Following his demise, the Bashorun of Oyo and Head of the ‘Oyo Mesi’, Yusuf Akinade, is expected to lead Oyo town before a new Alaafin would be installed.