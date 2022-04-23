Gunmen Attack Kogi Police Station, Kill Three Operatives

A group of gunmen have killed three police personnel on duty during an early-morning attack on a police station in Kogi State, north-central Nigeria.

The attack occurred on Saturday at the police facility in Ogaminana, a community in Adavi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Sources within the community told Channels Television that the attack took place around 2am and residents were alerted when they began to hear gunshots from the police station.

They explained that the gunmen, numbering about six, attacked the police station from different directions and succeeded in killing some of the personnel on duty.

READ ALSO: Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Is Dead

Mr William Aya, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi, also confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

“On Saturday, the command received a report of the unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division where some hoodlums attacked the station from the opposite direction, shooting sporadically, but were repelled by the men on duty and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at the local government,” he said.

According to Aya, the command lost three of its officers during the gunfight while the hoodlums fled with gunshot wounds as they could not get access to the station.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Edward Egbuka, has ordered the deployment of a team of tactical operatives to the area to restore normalcy.

The police commissioner also asked the operatives to go after the hoodlum and ensure they were arrested and made to face justice.

He called on the people of Adavi and the adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report anybody seen with bullet wounds to the nearest police post or any other security agencies.