Ishaku Orders ‘Operation Stop And Search’ In Taraba After Two Bombings In Four Days

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Saturday ordered security agencies in the state to immediate introduce operation stop and search across the state, especially in Jalingo, the state capital.

The directive comes after two bombings were recorded in the state within four days.

The latest bombing was recorded at Nukkai Market area in Jalingo metropolis on Friday.

Terrorist group ISWAP has taken responsibility for Tuesday’s bombing which killed at least six persons.

“Governor Ishaku described the incident as ungodly, inhuman, barbaric and a deliberate attempt by evil people to distabilize the state,” a statement signed by his spokesperson, Iliya Bekyu Akweh, said.

“He directed Security Agencies in the state to network through proper investigation to fish out the terrorists whom he said are working relentlessly to destabilize the peace of the state

“The Governor further directed Security Agencies to immediately introduce operation stop and search across the state especially in the State Capital to check mate the nefarious activities of terrorists and their cohorts who have infiltrated the state recently

“According to the Governor, it is disheartening for lives of innocent citizens and their properties be destroyed without any act of provocation by criminals who do not have an iota of regard for the sanctity of human lives and assured that no stone will be left unturned to unravel the mystery surrounding their heinous and dastardly act

“The Governor however advised people of the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons in their midst to Security Agents for immediate action with a view to averting a recurrence of the ugly incident

“Ishaku particularly implored the people of the state to avoid public places such as recreational centres and other crowded areas which are possible soft targets of the terrorists, emphasizing that Taraba State needs peace to develop and not bombers to distabilize the state

“He further frowned at the recent happenings in the state and pointed out that his administration would not allow evil people and their sponsors including those harbouring them to destabilize the peace he had worked hard to restore in the state.

“The Governor directed the Ministry of Urban Planning and Environment to ensure that hawkers and traders who have establish mini markets at unapproved places in the state capital to evacuate those areas forthwith or have themselves to blame

“Ishaku further assured the people of the state of his administration’s readiness to rid the state of criminality and advised them to go about their lawful duties stressing that the government was on top of the situation

“He commiserated with those injured in the blast and are receiving treatment in the hospitals and promised Government assistance to ameliorate their suffering.”